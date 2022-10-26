CM Yogi gives Rs 2 lakh to paralysis patient from CM's Discretionary Fund

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Showing the compassionate, agile side of his personality, which is reflected when he reaches out to the underprivileged, the needy, and the sick in order to assist them, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to a paralysis patient from the CM's Discretionary Fund.

The patient Dilip Shah, a resident of Chhote Kazipur Turha Chauraha, was handed over the cheque by CM Yogi at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath also assured Dilip Shah that his medical care will not be hindered by a lack of funding on the part of the government and that more money will be given if required.

Overwhelmed by the CM's gesture, Shah thanked the CM for the timely support extended to him and said that the assistance has freed him from a big worry.



After coming to power in the state, CM Yogi has helped a large number of people in the state, who had given up hope due to lack of money. The money from the CM's Discretionary Fund has been given for the treatment of incurable diseases like cancer, heart disease and kidney transplants and accident-related cases.

The CM has clearly instructed officials to accord priority to applications of people seeking financial assistance for medical treatment considering the urgency of the cases and ensuring prompt treatment. Yogi is far ahead of his predecessors in providing assistance to the needy, distressed and ill.

During the Janata Darshan on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister referred the applications seeking medical aid to the concerned officials and directed them to complete the estimation process soon and present it to the government. BJP regional president and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh was also present on occasion. (ANI)

