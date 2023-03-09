CM Yogi govt to begin prisoner's trial through video conferencing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): To ensure the speedy settling of court cases, the Yogi government is preparing to begin trial through video conferencing of such prisoners in jails, who have not appeared before the court for more than a year.

A proposal in this regard has been presented by the Department of Prison Administration and Reforms before the Chief Secretary.

After the approval of the Chief Minister on this proposal, it will be implemented.

It is notable that there are many such prisoners in the jails of the state, who are not being summoned for an appearance by the court due to transfer, or conviction. Therefore, the department has recommended running their trials through video conferencing.

According to the figures presented by the department, a total of 232 such prisoners are lodged in various jails of the state, who have not appeared before the court for one year or more. These include 16 prisoners from Ayodhya Zone, 55 from Lucknow, 8 from Kanpur, 10 from Varanasi, 5 from Prayagraj, 41 from Meerut, 24 from Gorakhpur, 28 from Bareilly and 45 from Agra Zone.



The department has said that due to the transfer of these prisoners from one jail to another, the Hon'ble Court has not called them for an appearance for more than one year, leading to the hearing of their cases getting obstructed.

In such a situation, on the initiative of the government, the hearing of their stalled cases can be resumed through trial through video conferencing. Bail can be obtained from police stations.

Apart from this, the Department of Prison Administration and Reforms has also recommended that such prisoners sentenced from 3 months to 7 years by the court should be given bail from the police stations.

In this regard, the proposal can be implemented after getting the approval of the Chief Minister. There are 2371 such prisoners in the jails of the state, who have been sentenced from 3 years to 7 years by the court.

The most number of such prisoners is in Mathura jail where 395 prisoners await bail. Apart from this, 235 prisoners are in Ghaziabad jail, 213 in Aligarh jail, and 160 in Naini-Prayagraj jail. While 107 in Muzaffarnagar jail await bail. (ANI)

