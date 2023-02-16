CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan, pledges injustice will not be allowed to happen to anyone

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned officials against any negligence in solving people's problems and redressing their grievances with complete commitment and transparency and said that the officials failing in this duty, would not be tolerated by the government and sent packing, an official statement informed.

The Chief Minister said this during the Janata Darshan programme held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium, located outside Gorakhnath Temple. The programme was attended by around 600 people.

CM Yogi said: "The administration's top priority is to find a fair solution to everyone's problems with complete commitment and transparency, and anyone who fails to do so will be held accountable. Officers must listen carefully to people's problems in order to provide quality and timely solutions."

"The CM himself approached the people one by one as they remained seated and after listening to them, referred their applications to the appropriate authorities," it informed.

The Chief Minister assured them that no one would be treated unfairly during his tenure and that the pain of everyone would be alleviated.

People, not only from Gorakhpur but also from other districts came to the Janata Darshan to share their plights with the Chief Minister, the statement added.

As per the official statement, CM Yogi also instructed officers to ensure the resolution of problems related to police and revenue at the district level for their relief and to end their worries.

People who came to Janta Darshan seeking financial assistance for treatment were assured by the Chief Minister that there would be no shortage of funds for treatment.

"The CM directed officials to receive the estimates from the relevant hospitals and make them available to the Chief Minister's office so that they could be released from the Discretionary Fund immediately. He directed the officers to complete the estimation process on priority," the official statement added.

During the interaction, small children who came to Janta Darshan with their mothers received CM Yogi Adityanath's love and blessings. He inquired about the children's well-being, encouraged them to study and also gave them chocolates, it added. (ANI)