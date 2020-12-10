CM Yogi inaugurates sugar mills in UP's Pipraich and Munderva

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): While inaugurating new sugar mills in Pipraich and Munderva, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that previous governments in UP sold 21 sugar mills as part of a conspiracy.

CM Yogi said, "When our government was formed we opened new sugar mills in Pipraich and Munderva. Four times more sugarcane was processed at new sugar mills."



CM tweeted, "5,000 tonnes of cane (TCD) is installed in Pipraich unit of Gorakhpur district"

As per an official statement, the sugar mills will be the first-of-its-kind facility in the state and the production will facilitate timely payments to sugarcane farmers.

With the combined target of 65 lakh quintals, the two sugar mills, financed by the state government, will have a capacity of 50,000 quintals each. (ANI)

