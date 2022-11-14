CM Yogi interacts with people at 'Janata Darshan', assures to resolve issues on priority

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reached Gorakhpur and interacted with 400 people during the 'Janata Darshan' program and assured them of resolving their issues in a time-bound manner and also about providing assistance for people with serious illnesses.

"Public welfare is the government's priority. All issues raised will be resolved effectively. Those suffering from serious illnesses will be provided with all possible help including financial aid to the needy," CM Yogi Adityanath said after hearing the grievances of the people during the Janata Darshan.

The Chief Minister interacted with the visitors including people with physical ailments and directed authorities to take necessary action. He assured everyone of prompt and effective action in every case.



CM Yogi also enquired a woman about her availing benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and directed the concerned authorities to get Ayushman cards made for every eligible person including the woman.

"No medical treatment will stop due to lack of money. The government will provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates immediately," he said while assuring the woman of all possible financial assistance for medical treatment.

In matters related to police and revenue, the Chief Minister directed the officers that every issue should be resolved expeditiously. Also, the proceedings should be such that the complainant does not have to suffer again. (ANI)

