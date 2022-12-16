CM Yogi invokes civilisational link between North and South

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the country saw the revival of the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational link between the North and the South, "strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the cultural and spiritual extravaganza last month, during the holy month of Kartik, the entire country witnessed the revival of the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between the North and the South, strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Yogi said at the closing ceremony of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.



Drawing parallels between Kashi and Tamil Nadu and sending out a message of unity irrespective of regional divides, the Uttar Pradesh CM further said, "Both UP and Tamil Nadu are promoting traditional enterprises and are working to strengthen local artisans and craftsmen to realise the goal of a self-reliant India."

Beginning his address with the proclamation of 'Vanakkam Kashi' and 'Har Har Mahadev', the CM welcomed the guests from Tamil Nadu. "In the last month, 12 different groups from Tamil Nadu have visited Prayagraj and Ayodhya to geta sense of the religious significance of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

He said the holy Jyotirlinga established by Lord Shri Ram at Shri Rameshwaram and Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Kashi are worshipped as holy Jyotirlingas. Both these Jyotirlingas are central to the relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

"Kashi remains the centre of religion, culture and spiritual consciousness of India. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has been the centre of knowledge, art and culture since ancient times. All elements of Indian culture are preserved in Kashi and Tamil Nadu," he added. (ANI)

