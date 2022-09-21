CM Yogi mourns death of actor-comedian Raju Srivastava

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed grief over the untimely death of renowned comedian Raju Srivastava and extended condolences to the late actor's aggrieved family.

The CM said, "Rajuji is no longer with us. Throughout his life, he entertained everyone with his innovative artistic skills without any discrimination, ignoring his own pain and suffering. I pray to God for granting peace to the deceased's soul as I offer my condolences to the grieving family."

CM Yogi said Raju Srivastava's talent and diligence elevated the comedic art form to new heights. Through the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, he made a notable contribution to advancing the traditional arts of the state.



The loss of former chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council Raju Srivastava Raju Srivastava, whose creativity captivated every segment of society, is sincerely mourned by his many admirers and fans, he added.

The comedian died on Wednesday after 41 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Raju was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at a gym. For over a month after the comic was admitted to the hospital, he had been on a ventilator. (ANI)

