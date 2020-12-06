CM Yogi pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahaparinirvana Diwas', in Hazratganj area of Lucknow.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

"Bhimrao Ambedkar suffered social injustice since childhood. He faced humiliation. Even when he came back to India after higher education, he faced social untouchability. But in spite of all this, he never lost courage. Keeping a deep loyalty to the values and ideals of the country, he continued to strive for the advancement of the Dalits, the underprivileged, the poor and every section in the country," Adityanath said while paying tributes to Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)