CM Yogi takes stock of preparations for Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with top officials in the Circuit House auditorium here regarding the Dev Deepawali festival, as per a statement from a government official.

CM Yogi gave directions to the officials regarding the Dev Deepawali festival to be celebrated on Monday. Apart from this, he reviewed the preparations for the upcoming "Kashi-Tamil Sangamam" to be held in Varanasi for a month from November 17. After this, the CM took stock of the decoration done for Dev Deepawali by riding on Roro in the Ganges from Namo Ghat.

Earlier, during the meeting at the Circuit House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while giving clear instructions to the officials, said, "all the preparations for the one-month-long "Kashi-Tamil Sangamam" should be of high level."

He said that the Tamil language originates from Lord Shiva, so there can be no better place for this program than Kashi. The delegation members coming during the program should be welcomed by the Damru team on the first day and the Vedic mantra recitation on the second day.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join virtual on November 19 during the "Kashi-Tamil Sangamam" program, as per a statement from a government official.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, he directed to control of stray and nomadic animals, emphasising keeping the traffic system tidy and not allowing any kind of trouble to the general public.

On the lack of cleanliness at Manikarnika Ghat, the Chief Minister directed to ensure proper sanitation and toilet facilities. He instructed the people of NDRF and Water Police to remain fully active while instructing not to operate the boat in a state of intoxication.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the policemen on duty during Dev Deepawali should be counselled, and their behaviour towards the general public should be good. Emphasis was placed on the provision of CCTV cameras at the venue.

He particularly emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency is here, where the eyes of the whole world are on. (ANI)

