CM Yogi to provide Rs 5.30 cr aid for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Extending financial support to the families of journalists who lost their lives during the Covid-19-impacted period on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will provide aid of Rs 5.30 crores, stated an official statement.

The state government will provide financial aid to the families of about 53 deceased journalists.

It is noteworthy that earlier in the month of July, the Uttar Pradesh government had provided about Rs 10 lakh each as an aid for the kin of about 50 journalists who passed away due to coronavirus.

Earlier on December 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting to review the state's pandemic preparedness amid the ongoing global Covid surge.

Emphasising merit-based speedy resolution of public problems and public grievances, the UP CM reviewed the state's preparedness to deal with any Covid-induced contingency and ongoing efforts to provide maximum facilities to the general public amid the ongoing cold wave across North India, issuing necessary guidelines.

Highlighting the recent surge in Covid cases across several countries, including neighbouring China, the chief minister told officials, "Although the situation is completely normal in the state now, we have to be cautious. We have to be alert. This is not the time to panic but to be alert and careful. Make people aware of the need to wear face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets. Activate all public address systems."

Adityanath also directed officials to activate the Integrated Covid Command and Control Center (ICCC) for pandemic management. He further asked the district magistrate to personally oversee the entire system and announced that mock drills will be conducted soon to prevent the spread of Covid in the state.

Seeking the cooperation of the village heads and Anganwadi workers, the chief minister said, "Where there is sickness, there is treatment" (Jahan Bimari, Wahi Upchar)."

The CM further ordered that loudspeakers that were removed from places of worship across the state some time ago should not be re-installed.

"A few months ago, through spontaneous dialogue, we had completed the unprecedented process of removing loudspeakers from places of worship. However, some loudspeakers are being installed again in some districts. This is not acceptable," he said.

Further, appreciating the decline in incidents of crime against women and children, the CM directed officials to make prosecution more effective.

"Stringent action should be taken against those who molest our daughters and women. Efforts should be stepped up to identify such criminals," he said.

He said the satisfaction of the common man is at the root of all public welfare-oriented efforts of the state government.



The CM also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation with senior government officials and police officers at divisional, zone, range and district levels.

He also directed officials in the field to give top priority to solving public problems. The CM instructed them to take a rest in areas where they are posted, at night, and not elsewhere.

He also stressed making 'Thana Diwas' and 'Tehsil Diwas' more effective by giving wide publicity to dates of public hearings.

The UP CM also instructed senior officers to meet the general public, listen to their complaints and settle them on a merit basis.

He informed that the government was constantly monitoring the activities at police stations at the tehsil and district levels.

"Several new industrial sectoral policies have recently been brought by the state government in order to promote the industrialisation of the state and create maximum employment opportunities for our people," he added.

He also praised the one-day 'Investors and Exporters Conference' organised in Barabanki district, ahead of the Global Investors' Summit

Emphasising on the need for 'Udyog Bandhu' meetings, CM Yogi said, "Not a single case of entrepreneurs should remain pending. It should be given top priority."

"Good law-and-order and adequate land bank are the primary imperatives for industrialisation. Investors from across the world are impressed with the strong law-and-order situation of the state," he added.

The CM further laid emphasis on taking concrete action against the manufacture, sale and purchase of illegal liquor in the state.

He also announced that the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on December 25, will be celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'.

The UP CM informed that the process of paddy procurement is going on smoothly and instructed that the waiting period should not be high.

He also directed officers to make arrangements for a peaceful Christmas celebration in the state.

He also sought timely completion of preparations for Magh Mela on Triveni beach in Prayagraj district.

"The event is a rehearsal for the Maha Kumbh in 2025," he said. (ANI)

