CM Yogi urges people to join fight against illicit liquor, drugs trade

Gorakhpur/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Giving a strong message to those engaged in the illicit liquor and drugs trade, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to join the "decisive fight" against illicit liquor and drugs trade and warned of strictest action against those trying to play with the future of our talented youth.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the first foundation day of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said, "Our resolve is to make the state healthy and to end drug addiction, our youth must contribute to the state's fight against the national crime for a bright and successful future."

Highlighting the importance of challenges, the CM said that it is an opportunity to strive for better and make the most out of them. "We should take every challenge as an opportunity, deal with them by making an action plan without worrying about the immediate consequences," he said.

Stressing the importance of research, Yogi said that it is essential to do research in various fields and take out publications and research papers as envisioned by PM Modi in the National Education Policy. "This will take India to new heights globally in terms of Education, Medical Education and Health," he said.

Stating that there are many opportunities for research in the field of education and medicine, CM said that one of the main objectives behind the establishment of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University was to advance research in the field of education and medicine, adding, "All universities and higher education institutions should work to enhance research and develop a healthy competition among each other for better results."

Maintaining that India's COVID-19 management received laurels from all over the world, Yogi said that India under the leadership of PM Modi fought against the pandemic without worrying about the consequences.

"Under PM Modi's guidance, India developed world-class indigenous vaccines in a span of less than a year to fight against Covid-19 whereas, under previous governments, the vaccine for encephalitis took about 100 years. This was a result of research and innovation that was encouraged by PM Modi," he said.



He further said that the state of Uttar Pradesh which had to send its first sample to Pune for COVID testing, today, has a capacity to conduct 4 four lakh tests per day.

"This is because the state government worked dedicatedly to save lives and livelihood without worrying about the consequences," he added.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that the government worked with positive intent and that is the reason today India has given out over 200 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while nearly 37 crore doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh itself.

He further lauded Mahayogi Gorakhnath University for paying attention to students' health along with education.

"Mahayogi Gorakhnath University is paying attention to health along with education. The hospital located in the campus here is providing medical services to the people. Research is also being conducted by the university on diseases that cause sudden deaths. A recent research study at the university has explored a serious disease caused by rat urine," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the youth will no more have to go outside the state to prepare for competitive examinations.

"For this, the government has started Abhyudaya Coaching. Along with physical and virtual classes, tablets and smartphones are being given to the youth so that there is no hindrance in their studies," he added.

During the first foundation day of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Chief Minister felicitated the meritorious students. He also boosted the morale of students while interacting with them. (ANI)

