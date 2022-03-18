CM Yogi visits Gorakhpur Zoo to welcome two newly arrived Rhinos

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoo, Gorakhpur, on Friday to welcome the two rhinos which arrived from Assam on 16 March 2022.

During his visit to meet the rhinos, namely Har and Gauri, the CM fed them with bananas.

The Gorakhpur Zoo, named after the great freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan, is the third in the state after Kanpur and Lucknow. The CM at the zoo's inauguration ceremony assured it to be a new identity of development that can serve as a medium of tourism and means of employment.



It came as a big Holi gift to the people of Purvanchal which is projected to become the centre of knowledge and entertainment, he said.

CM Yogi named the zoo in the name of the great martyr of the Kakori incident, Ashfaqullah Khan, and stated that the Kakori incident and Gorakhpur had an unbreakable relationship.

The immortal freedom fighter Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, also the mastermind of the Kakori incident, was kept in Gorakhpur jail and hanged there, for which his memorial is also built in the jail by the state government. (ANI)

