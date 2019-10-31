CMs of Haryana, UP and Maharashtra flag off 'Run for Unity' event

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:05 IST

Delhi HC directs AIIMS to submit report on Chidambaram's health

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to submit a report regarding health issues of Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with INX media money laundering case being probed by the