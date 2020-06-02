CNG price hiked in Delhi by Re 1

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, on Monday revised CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities by one rupee per kg.

The revised price will come into effect from June 2.

IGL gave information in a series of tweets.

"CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi being revised from Rs 42/ kg to Rs 43/ kg, with effect from 6 am on June 2, 2020," it said.

IGL said that prices are being revised from Rs.54.15/ kg to Rs. 55/kg in Rewari while the price will be Rs.48.75/ kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

It said that CNG retail price in district Karnal is being revised from Rs.49.85/kg to Rs.50.85/kg from 6 am on June 2. (ANI)