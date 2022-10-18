CNG price rises in Lucknow, comparable to petrol now

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): CNG price has risen by Rs 2 to become Rs 97 per kg in Lucknow and now it is comparable to petrol.



Tempers ran high among consumers at the Green Gas Limited filling station in Lucknow. A man at the filling station said, "Earlier, Rs 500 was enough to fill up the tank but now about Rs 900 is needed. It is better for us to use petrol or diesel".

He added, "The only difference now is in the mileage. Earlier, CNG used to cost Rs 50 but within three years, prices are now comparable to petrol and diesel. CNG too is out of our budget now."

A tempo driver expressed his anxiety, "The increased cost is a burden on our pockets. Moreover, there is less work nowadays." (ANI)

