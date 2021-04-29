Co-WIN App continues to work without any Technical Glitch on Day 1 of registration of expanded eligible population groups

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that Co-WIN digital platform continued to work without any technical glitch on the first day of registration of the expanded eligible population groups.

"Some of the media reports today suggested that the Co-WIN platform was unresponsive/ overshooting the server capacity and was not able to respond to the unprecedented number of registrations taking place. It is clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis", informed the press release by the Ministry.

The server supporting the Co-WIN digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency. People are registering on the platform, mostly of age-group 18-44. It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal, with 3 hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Some of the statistics appertaining to the first three hours (4-7 pm) are:-383 million Application programming interface (API) hits, initially as high as 2.7 million hits per minute; as many as 1.45 crore SMSs successfully delivered.

These statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable. Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations etc can be seen on the dashboard.

Vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the COVID pandemic. A liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1, 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups commenced today from 4 pm. Potential beneficiaries can register directly on the Co-WIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The Co-WIN software is a robust, dependable and agile technology. It offers anytime anywhere registration for COVID-19 vaccination. The capacity of the servers and other parameters have been ramped up to match the unprecedented scale of immunization so that the Co-WIN system provides citizen-centric services. Inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies. (ANI)

