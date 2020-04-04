Coaches transformed into isolation wards in Patna and Bhubaneswar by Indian Railways

Patna/Bhubaneswar (Bihar/Odisha) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): Coaches have been transformed into isolation wards by the Indian Railways in Patna and Bhubaneswar to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coaches were placed at Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station, Patna in East Central Railway zone.

East Coast Railway is converting 261 coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus. Out of the 261, 46 coaches are being converted into isolation wards at Coaching Depot, Bhubaneswar.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

