Coal block auction: 278 Tender documents purchased by prospective bidders for 38 mines

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Ministry of Coal on Monday said that in the present tranche of coal block auctions, 278 tender documents have been purchased by prospective bidders in respect of 38 coal mines.

According to an official statement from the ministry, the nominated authority will receive the bids till 2 PM on September 29 and bid opening will be taken up at 10 am on September 30, 2020.

On September 3, the coal ministry said, The list of coal mines for sale of coal has been amended and 38 mines will be offered for auction for commercial mining.



According to the ministry, Dolesara, Jarekela, and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines were added to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

"Withdrawal of Morga South Coal Mine from the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957. Withdrawal of Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang coal mines from the 11th Tranche of Auction under the CM(SP) Act, 2015," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement informing about the withdrawal of coal mines from the auction list.

The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020.

"Therefore, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957," the statement added. (ANI)

