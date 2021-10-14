Coal issue: Pralhad Joshi reviews coal production with CCL, BCCL officials in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Amid the concerns of coal supply in the country, Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi chaired a review meeting with the officials of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Ranchi on Thursday.

Joshi reviewed coal production and off-take of CCL and BCCL. He directed both the Coal India subsidiaries to ensure sustained coal production and dispatch to the power plants.

According to the Ministry of Coal, Joshi said, "festive season has started and it is our duty to secure uninterrupted supply of coal to the power plants."



He said that the coal companies should take the necessary steps to clear the bottlenecks in coal evacuation and production.

Prior to the meeting, the union minister visited Ashoka Mine in Piparwar area of CCL in Chatra District of Jharkhand. He interacted with the ground team and asked them to increase production and offtake from the mine.



Joshi also visited Bachra Railway Siding in Piparwar Area, Ranchi and emphasized on supply of a proper quantity of coal onto the railway wagons.

The developments came after several chief ministers from across the country have flagged the power crisis that might arise in their respective states due to the coal shortage in power generation plants. These states include Delhi, Punjab, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

