Coal Ministry notifies 122 coal mines for commercial auction

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Union Ministry of coal on Wednesday placed 122 coal and lignite mines for auction with the launch of the fifth tranche of the auction for commercial mining of coal.

These mines are spread across 11 coal and lignite bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Telangana.



Coal Minster while launching the auction said in this tranche highest ever count of mines is being launched. Also, this is the first time that Lignite mines are also being offered.

"Along with ensuring energy security of the Nation, this will provide employment opportunities to more than 1.17 lakh people. The success of these auctions indicates that the right steps are being taken by the Government to provide further momentum to the growth of the Coal sector. Ministry of Coal is on the journey to reform the sector and unlock its potential," said Joshi.



Around 109 coal mines are launched under the 15th Tranche of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the 5th Tranche of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Moreover, Four coal mines under being launched under the Second attempt of the 14th Tranche of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the Second Attempt of the 4th Tranche of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Nine coal mines are launched under the Second attempt of the 13th Tranche of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the Second Attempt of the 3rd Tranche of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Of the 109 mines on offer, 59 are fully explored mines and 50 are partially explored Mines.

"The list of mines has been finalized post detailed deliberations and mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40 per cent heavily built-up area etc. have been excluded," reads the official statement.

The commencement of the sale of the tender document shall start on Wednesday. Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform. The auction shall be held online through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of Percentage Revenue Share. (ANI)

