Coal production in March 2023 increases by 12 pc

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): India's coal production increased by 12.03 per cent to 107.84 MT in March this year from 96.26 MT as compared to March in 2022, said the Ministry of Coal on Thursday.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during March 2023, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 4.06 per cent, 8.53 per cent and 81.35 per cent respectively.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines in the country, 29 mines produced more than 100 per cent and another six mines' production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.



At the same time, coal despatch increased by 7.49 per cent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT during March 2023 as compared to March 2022.

During March this year, CIL, SCCL and Captives/Others registered a growth of 3.40 per cent, 12.61 per cent and 31.15 per cent by despatching 64.15 MT, 6.70 MT and 12.32 MT respectively, said the Ministry statement.

The Power utilities despatch increased by 4.36 per cent to 68.36 MT during March 2023 as compared to 65.51 MT in March 2022.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 5.70 per cent in March 2023 compared to March 2022 and overall power generation in March 2023 has been 4.59 per cent higher than the power generated in March 2022.

Further, total power generation has increased in March 2023 to 1,39,718 MU from 1,28,026 MU in Feb 2023, registering a growth of 9.13 per cent. (ANI)

