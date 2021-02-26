Coal scam case: CBI conducts raids at multiple properties of businessman in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at multiple properties of a businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources.



Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this businessman, said CBI sources.

Earlier CBI quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in connection with an ongoing coal scam.

Without naming, Abhishek had accused the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power. (ANI)

