Coal Scam case: SC reserves order on appointment of Special Public Prosecutors

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) to argue and represent the government side, in cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Coal block scam allocation cases.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, and comprising of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian reserved its order.

Before reserving its order on the appointment of SPPs, in the coal block scam allocation cases, the CJI led bench heard the arguments from all the respective parties, including the petitioner, respondents, and from the Union of India (UOI) and others.



On January last year, a letter was written by senior advocate, RS Cheema seeking the Apex Court's permission to withdraw from the responsibility of SPP in the cases filed by the ED.

The Supreme Court had asked for a capable alternative for Cheema in the case.

The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Union Government, on Monday suggested the names of senior lawyer Maninder Singh and trial court lawyer Rajesh Batra, who can be appointed as the SPPs in the coal block scam allocation cases. (ANI)

