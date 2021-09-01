Coal smuggling case: Rujira Banerjee, wife of TMC National General Secretary not to appear before ED today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1 (ANI): As the investigation in the West Bengal coal smuggling case continues, Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed that she will not be appearing before Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

She was asked to appear before the agency in Delhi, in connection with coal smuggling case.

In an official communication to ED, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira said that it is not safe for her and her two infants to travel to Delhi alone in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and requested the ED to "consider asking her to appear in Kolkata at my residence".



On August 28, Enforcement Directorate informed that it summoned All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 3 in connection with the coal mining scam.

The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee was also summoned by ED on September 1 along with others with their bank details.

Earlier that day, while addressing TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day at Kalighat, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the NDA government at the Centre by saying, "BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED against us but we will emerge stronger."

"The way TMC workers are working makes BJP scared. We assured to Tripura people that we will fight with you all. TMC will continue to fight against BJP in every state where they is no democracy. TMC will fight till the end against BJP," he had said. (ANI)

