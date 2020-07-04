Coal workers' strike against privatisation enter third day

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): Labour unions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mines went on strike for the third and final day on Saturday against the privatisation of the coal industry.

Coal workers have been protesting against the e-auction of coal blocks to private parties by the central government since July 2. Union leaders went to various departments of coal mines in Singareni and Kothagudem, requesting workers to take part in the strike.

Labour Unions like All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Singareni Coal Mines Karmika Sangh (SCMKS), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) have lent their support to the cause.

Similar strikes have taken place in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Earlier in May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore. (ANI)

