COAS General Naravane reviews operational preparedness at Jaisalmer Military Station

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane visited Jaisalmer Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness on Thursday.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) tweeted, "General MM Naravane #COAS visited Jaisalmer Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness. The #COAS was briefed by General Officer Commanding #KonarkCorps and Formation Commanders on the operational situation and readiness."

The COAS, accompanied by Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, then proceeded to the Pokharan Field Firing Ranges where he witnessed firing of various artillery guns, including equipment which is under development by indigenous manufacturers.



As per the official release by the Ministry of Defence, he also interacted with troops of Konark Corps and exhorted them to maintain high standards of training and professionalism.

The COAS complimented the formations for adhering to Force Preservation measures and for provision of assistance to civilian authorities in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

