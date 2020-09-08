Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a pre-dawn joint operation with Customs on Monday apprehended a fishing boat 'Sagar' near Diamond Harbour, Kolkata, involved in smuggling textiles worth Rs five crores.
In a tweet earlier today, ICG said, "In Pre-dawn joint operation with Customs on 07 Sep 20, @IndiaCoastGuard apprehended fishing boat 'Sagar' beached near Diamond Harbour #Kolkatta, with smuggled textile goods worth approx Rs 5 Cr."
According to Coast Guard, the crew abandoned the boat on sighting ICG Hovercraft.
A joint investigation is underway, it informed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Coast Guard along with Customs apprehends fishing boat involved in smuggling textiles
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:48 IST
