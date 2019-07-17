Coast Guard brings back 516 fishermen, 32 Indian boats stranded in Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a coordinated operation with the Bangladesh Coast Guard">Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday brought back around 516 Indian fishermen along with 32 Indian fishing boats from Bangladesh.

In a coordinated operation with the BCG, Indian Coast Guard deployed ships Vijaya and Amogh to safely transfer the fishermen and the boats stranded in Bangladesh due to rough sea conditions.

They were safely transferred to Kakdwip Harbour in West Bengal from Payra port in Bangladesh, officials said.

Earlier this month, over 114 Indian fishing boats were brought back by the ICG and BCG in a Swift Joint operation in Kolkata. (ANI)

