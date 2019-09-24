Coast Guard chief apprises Palaniswami of initiatives taken to strengthen maritime domain

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and apprised him about various developments envisaged to strengthen the maritime domain.

"Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan called on hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami and briefed about various developments envisaged to strengthen maritime domain of TN state," Indian Coast Guard stated in a tweet.

According to the official statement, Natarajan also met Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who assured his continued support for rescue and relief to fishermen in distress.

Panneerselvam also acknowledged the efforts of state government in strengthening coastal security mechanism. (ANI)

