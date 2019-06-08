Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): An Indonesian vessel with Iranian crew off the Dwarka coast has been detained by the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday.
Some suspect substance was observed on the vessel by the officials. The vessel reportedly was on its way to Kuwait.
A thorough investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
Coast guard detains Indonesian vessel off Gujarat Coast
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:45 IST
Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): An Indonesian vessel with Iranian crew off the Dwarka coast has been detained by the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday.