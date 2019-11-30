Coast Guard escorts Yemini vessel with 9 Indians to Kochi

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): A Yemini vessel with nine Indians in distress was rendered assistance by the Indian Coast Guard off the Lakshadweep islands and escorted to Kochi on Friday, the ICG said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the ICS said that the fishing boat Al Thiraya 3 was successfully escorted to Kochi in a swift, coordinated sea and aerial rescue operation.

"In a swift #Sea #Air coordinated operation @IndiaCoastGuard identified a fishing boat #Altiraya3 off Lakshadweep islands with 09 Indians reported to have departed from # Yemen. #ICGSAryaman rendered assistance and escorted the boat to Kochi on 29 Nov 19," the ICS tweeted. (ANI)

