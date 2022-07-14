Coast Guard launches search operations off Kozhikode coast to rescue missing fisherman

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): On the request by the state administration regarding the missing of a 30-year-old fisherman named Sri Shihab off Urupunya Kavu Beach on July 12, the Indian Coast Guard initiated the search and rescue operation.

The detailed report indicated that three fishermen onboard IFB Badhar ventured out at sea on July 12 morning and in the afternoon their boat capsized due to inclement weather.

Two of the missing fishermen were rescued by local fishermen. However, one person was still missing.

Immediately, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh on routine deployment was diverted to initiate the Search and Rescue Operation.



The ICG Ship reached Datum at 4 p.m. on July 12 and carried out an extensive search.

In addition coast guard helicopter CG 856 was launched to augment the aerial search.

On July 13 morning, ICG Helicopter was launched with the first light to augment the SAR operation.

In addition to ICGS Arnvesh Coast Guard, Interceptor Boat C-144 was deployed in area to maximize the surface SAR efforts.

All out efforts are being made in the search of missing fisherman Shihab, said Coast Guard. (ANI)

