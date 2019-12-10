Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday recovered a fishing boat 'Moin' off the coast of Gir Somnath in Gujarat.
The boat had gone missing after capsizing on December 7 with seven fishermen onboard, who are still missing, coast guard officials said.
Rescue operations are still underway. (ANI)
Coast Guard recovers capsized boat off Gujarat coast, 7 fishermen still missing
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2019 07:30 IST
