Coast Guard recovers charas worth Rs 7 lakh in Kutch district

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recovered five packets of narcotic substance near Jakhau Harbour in Kutch district of Gujarat on Tuesday.

The substance was seized by ICG while carrying out a surveillance sortie.



Preliminary sample testing has indicated that seized substance is 'charas' and is worth around Rs 7 lakh.

"Interceptor Craft IC-125 of Indian Coast Guard Station Jakhau while carrying out surveillance sortie in designated area off Kadiyari Bet (near Jakhau Harbour) located and recovered five packets of approximately one kilogram each containing Narcotics substance," an official release said on Wednesday.

"The preliminary sample testing of contents of packets indicated substance as charas amounting to approximately Rs 7 lakhs as per prevailing market value," it added. (ANI)

