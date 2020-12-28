Coast Guard recovers narcotics worth Rs 4 lakh in Kutch district

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recovered three packets of narcotics worth Rs 4 lakh off Jakhau in Kutch district of Gujarat on Friday.



"Indian Coast Guard Gujarat recovered 03 packets of narcotics off Jakhau on 25 Dec 20 weighing approx 03 kg worth Rs. 4 lakh. 202 packets of narcotics worth 3 crore (approx) have been recovered in 2020," PRO Defence, Gandhinagar tweeted on Saturday.

A total of 202 packets of narcotics worth Rs 3 crore have been recovered in the year 2020. (ANI)

