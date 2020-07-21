The packets weighing 1 kg each have been handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities.
Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 42 lakhs

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 06:25 IST

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) patrol team has seized 28 charas packets worth Rs 42 lakhs near Jakhau coast on Monday.
The packets weighing 1 kg each have been handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities.
"Coast Guard patrol team recovered 28 'charas' packets of 1 kg each amounting to Rs 42 lakhs near Jakhau coast yesterday. Packets handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities," the ICG said. (ANI)

