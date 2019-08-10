Coast Guard vessel diverted to assist Singapore flag vessel after it reports fire on board

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:12 IST

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday visited the forward location in Ladakh sector and urged the troops to live up to the motto of "Nation First".