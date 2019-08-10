Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard vessel Sangram was diverted on Friday to render assistance to a Singapore flag vessel MV APL LE HARVE which reported a fire on-board.
The vessel with 26 people on-board was about 40 nautical miles south-west of Porbandar Coast, Gujarat.
Those on board included 14 from Mayanmar, 8 Singaporean, two Malaysian and two Chinese. (ANI)
Coast Guard vessel diverted to assist Singapore flag vessel after it reports fire on board
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:54 IST
