Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather forecast agency further predicted that the sky will be clear in Delhi throughout the day with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.
However, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain towards the afternoon, with the temperature oscillating between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.
Moreover, Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of West Bengal yesterday.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of East and central India, some parts of northeast India, some more parts of West India, remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea during next two days. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:58 IST

BMS to oppose Modi government on PSU privatisation.

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the trade organisation, is up in arms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its policy on Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) allegedly leading

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:42 IST

Delhi air quality poor for fourth consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Delhi air quality remained poor for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 266.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:30 IST

Maha Polls : Devendra Fadnavis kick-started "Mumbai walks with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis kick-started "Mumbai walks with BJP" ('Mumbai Chalali BJP Sobat') campaign at Marine Drive here on Sunday morning.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:02 IST

Modi, Rahul to rally for Maharashtra Assembly polls on Sunday

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections slated for October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address public rallies in Maharashtra Jalgaon and Sakoli, campaigning for the second cons

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:01 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Hiranagar sector, targets...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated the ceasefire at the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:29 IST

Lucknow: 3 arrested for withdrawing money using fake cheques

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Police here have arrested three persons in connection with withdrawing money from a bank account using a fake cheque.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:47 IST

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai, 8 rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road here on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:20 IST

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to help him become...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:11 IST

Five dead, 90 injured after Typhoon Hagibis lashes Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): At least five people died and more than 90 people were injured after a massive Typhoon lashed Japan.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:04 IST

Vadodara: Fine art faculty prepares colorful iron cacti to adorn...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): In a bid to attract more visitors, the fine art faculty of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, is preparing unique and colourful art pieces of iron cacti for the Cactus Garden which is in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:04 IST

MP: Four arrested in connection with VHP worker's murder in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker in Mandsaur, police said on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:01 IST

WB: Local BJP leader shot at by two miscreants in Nadia

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 55-year-old local BJP leader, Harala Debnath, was shot at by two miscreants in Nadia district, said police.

