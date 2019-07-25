Coastal Andhra Pradesh registers 22 per cent deficit rainfall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Coastal Andhra Pradesh has received 22 per cent deficit rainfall while Rayalaseema region is 23 per cent deficit in Rainfall this monsoon since June 1. Telangana records 38 per cent deficit in rainfall.

"Till now in this season from 1 June, Coastal Andhra Pradesh has received 22 per cent deficit rainfall, 23 per cent deficit in Rayalaseema and 38 per cent deficit in Telangana," said Raja Rao, Meteorologist, Meteorology Department, Hyderabad.

He said that in coming three-four days Telangana will likely receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northern parts of West Bengal and its neighbourhood, which extends up to 7.6 Kilometres above the sea level.

"Under its influence, a lower pressure area is likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal and neighbourhood by Friday. In Telangana in coming three to four days light to moderate rains or thundershowers very likely to occur at various places," said Rao.

He also said that coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive light to moderate rains at various places on Friday. While Rayalaseema also expected to receive light to moderate rains at few places. (ANI)

