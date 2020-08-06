Coastal districts of Karnataka very likely to receive widespread rainfall till Aug 10: IMD

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): The water level of Netravati River has soared and Unkal Lake in Hubli is overflowing after several districts in Karnataka continue to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said coastal districts of Karnataka are very likely to receive widespread rainfall till August 10.

"Coastal districts very likely to receive widespread rainfall from August 6-August 10. Coastal districts of Uttara Kannada & Dakshina Kannada very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places today," CS Patil, Director of IMD, Bengaluru said.

IMD had issued a red alert in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. (ANI)

