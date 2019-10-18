Coastal Karnataka, Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted heavy downpour is also likely to batter south Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh.

The squally weather with the wind speed of 45-55 kilometers is very likely over the East-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Karnataka and south Konkan coast.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

According to IMD, the low-pressure area persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the Lakshadweep area. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to Telangana across Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalseema between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Under the influence of the above systems, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over major parts of peninsular India during next 3-4 days with likely occurrence of heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Karnataka during next 48 hours. (ANI)

