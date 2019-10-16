Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, according to the weather department.

The Indian Meteorological Department further stated that a few areas over Lakshadweep and Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Kanataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to the IMD, the Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from entire north Bay of Bengal, some parts of central Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha, Chhattisgarh, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Telangana, entire Vidarbha, Marathawada, some parts of North Interior Karnataka, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Konkan, entire north Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea.

Conditions are becoming favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of central Bay of Bengal, some more parts of south India, remaining parts of west India and some more parts of central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours

In Delhi, the sky will mainly be sky with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

However, in Mumbai, the sky will generally be cloudy with the temperature oscillating between 24 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

