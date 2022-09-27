Cobbler set ablaze over monetary dispute dies, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): A cobbler who was set ablaze over a monetary dispute in August succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place on August 22, when the 48-year-old cobbler Jograj was sleeping near the New Delhi Railway Station. The accused came and poured kerosene over Jograh and set him on fire.



As per the police, the accused has been identified as Rajiv who was arrested the same day. He used to sleep near the railway station at night with other cobblers. Jograj had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the accused for the daughter's marriage and was unable to pay him back.

The police said that the victim was admitted to the hospital on the same day. He had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries. Finally, on Tuesday morning, Jograj succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered under the relevant sections including that of murder, the police said. (ANI)

