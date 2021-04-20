Cochin Port forays into seaplane bunkering business, begins coastal shipping of tank containers

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): From being a leader in bunkering ocean-going crafts, Cochin Port has now forayed into the seaplane bunkering business also.

On Sunday, the port set stage to two important events - it loaded first coastal tank containers from BPCL-Kochi Refinery to Hazira, Gujarat and facilitated first-ever seaplane bunkering, as per a media statement from the Cochin Port Trust.

The first coastal consignment of two tank containers carrying acrylic acid from BPCL-Kochi Refinery for Hazira port were loaded onboard MV SSL Vishakhapatnam from ICTT Vallarpadam of the port.



Likewise, it facilitated seaplane bunkering when a SpiceJet seaplane berthed at Cochin Port on Sunday for refueling en route Male, Maldives.

The seaplane which, arrived from Goa, left for Maldives after bunkering 975 litres of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), besides stocking essential items on board. Indian Oil Aviation supplied the bunker (ATF) for the seaplane.

Cochin Port was, incidentally, the first major port in India to start LNG bunkering in February 2015. (ANI)

