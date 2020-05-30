Coconut, watermelon vendors in Hyderabad face dip in sales amid lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Coconut and watermelon vendors on the streets of Hyderabad in Telangana are witnessing a major slump in sales as people prefer remaining in their houses amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to vendors, fewer people are coming out of their houses these days.

"Earlier, a large number of people used to roam the streets all day and buy these refreshments to tackle the scorching heat. However, since the lockdown, the people have not been coming out," Radhika, a coconut vendor, told ANI here on Friday.

She said that due to the lockdown, crowds have disappeared from public places.

"We wait for this season the entire whole year, and now that it is here, no customers are there. It is very difficult to run the business this year," Radhika said.

Jahangir, a watermelon vendor on the streets of Hyderabad, said that his business has also taken a hit due to the lockdown.

"This year the sale is very low. I reopened the stall after two months of lockdown, and the time given for sale is limited due to lockdown. Customers are not coming to us due to the fear of getting an infection," Jahangir said.

A passer-by, Manish Jain, said that people drink refreshments like coconut water and watermelon to get hydrated in the summer heat but many people are now staying home and avoiding food offered by street vendors over hygiene issues and fears of infection. (ANI)

