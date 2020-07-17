Coimbatore: 21-year-old Bharat Sena worker held for desecrating Periyar's statue

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): A 21-year-old Bharat Sena worker surrendered before the police on Friday in connection with the desecration of Periyar's status in Coimbatore.

A case has been registered against the accused, Arun Krishna, a worker of the Bharat Sena at Kuniyamuthur Police Station.

Members of various political parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Social Democratic Party of India on Friday, staged a protest in Coimbatore.

Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot where the statue was desecrated. A complaint was also filed by Dravidar Kazhagam workers.

Taking to Twitter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned the move stating that Periyar is not a mere statue but the path to social justice.

"Even after decades after his demise Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours," Kanimozhi tweeted. (ANI)

