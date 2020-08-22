Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State.

"All the idols have been removed and safely immersed," Coimbatore Police said.

Yesterday, the Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision to ban Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed individuals to install idols at home and immerse those after the festival was over.

A division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha, while disposing of a batch of petitions challenging the State government's decision to ban the celebrations, said that individuals will be allowed to install and immerse idols in the state.

During the hearing on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government submitted that there is no possibility to relax the ban on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and procession this year.

The High Court had on Thursday asked the state government to find out if some relaxation can be provided with regard to the celebrations in the interest of artisans who may have to suffer huge losses due to a complete ban on the celebrations. (ANI)

