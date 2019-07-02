Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three boys drowned in a pond near Madukkarai city, where they had gone to take bath on Monday.
While two bodies have been recovered, the search is underway to locate the other.
A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)
Coimbatore: 3 boys drowned in pond; 2 bodies recovered so far
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:24 IST
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three boys drowned in a pond near Madukkarai city, where they had gone to take bath on Monday.