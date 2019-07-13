Coimbatore: 6 feet long cobra, wild scorpion rescued from septic tank

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): A six-feet long cobra and a giant wild scorpion were rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House in Coimbatore, on Friday.

The wild scorpion was released in the woods, later the snake rescuer extricated the reptile from an unused septic tank and released it in the nearby forest.



The snake rescuer had to struggle for a longer duration in order to rescue the snake from the tank, with the help of a stick. (ANI)

