A six-feet-long cobra rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House, Coimbatore (Photo/ANI)
A six-feet-long cobra rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House, Coimbatore (Photo/ANI)

Coimbatore: 6 feet long cobra, wild scorpion rescued from septic tank

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:34 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): A six-feet long cobra and a giant wild scorpion were rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House in Coimbatore, on Friday.
The wild scorpion was released in the woods, later the snake rescuer extricated the reptile from an unused septic tank and released it in the nearby forest.

The snake rescuer had to struggle for a longer duration in order to rescue the snake from the tank, with the help of a stick. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Kamal Nath to be in Bengaluru on Sunday

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be in Bengaluru on Sunday as his party battles a political crisis to save the coalition government in karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:27 IST

MP: BJP leader alleges Kamal Nath govt renewed Scindia School...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader MLA Vijay Shah on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government renewed for free the lease of over 100 acres of land allocated to a school run by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:17 IST

CISF nabs woman with 20.8 kg narcotics at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday night nabbed a foreign lady passenger carrying narcotics substance 'Pseudoephedrine' weighing about 20.8 kg worth approximately Rs 21 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:07 IST

Bihar: Heavy rains claim two lives, six districts severely affected

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:51 IST

Kerala: 12-year-old operates free library in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): A deep love for books and reading has prompted a 12-year-old from Kochi to set up and run a free library in this Kerala city and lay claim possibly to the title of 'youngest librarian' perhaps in the entire country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:47 IST

Former INLD leader Gopichand Gahlot joins BJP

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Gopichand Gahlot joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in Gurugram in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

No intrusion by Chinese troops in Leh's Demchok: Army chief

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday dismissed reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in Demchok area of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:39 IST

Jhilmil fire: Kejriwal expresses shock over deaths

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed shock over the death of three persons in a fire at a rubber factory in Jhilmil Industrial area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:38 IST

Madarsa in Aligarh to have both temple and mosque: Salma Ansari

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity and religious tolerance, Salma Ansari wife of former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, has decided to build both a temple and a mosque inside the "Chacha Nehru Madarsa" run by her here. She asserts that this will also

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:32 IST

Take the zeal of Swachhata Abhiyan from Parliament to each...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Launching a two-day long special cleanliness drive in the Parliament House Estate on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the MPs to work towards taking the zeal of Swachhata Abhiyan to each village of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:31 IST

Passenger nabbed from Kannur airport with Rs 7 lakh worth narcotics

Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force personnel on Friday apprehended from the Kannur International airport here a Doha-bound passenger who was allegedly carrying hashish estimated to be worth Rs seven lakh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:28 IST

WB: Water-logging hits normal life in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): Normal life in several parts of Cooch Behar has been hit due to waterlogging caused by continuous rainfall occurring for over 24 hours.

Read More
iocl