Coimbatore: 7000 graduates apply for 549 sanitary workers posts

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): As many as seven thousand graduates including engineers have applied for 549 sanitary workers posts in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation">Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Arun Kumar, BE in Mechatronics who applied for the post said, "I completed my engineering but I could not get a job in my field. I want a job now. So, I am here"

"At-least 13 friends from the mechanical engineering department have applied," he added.

Employees of Corporation employees were seen scrutinising the forms submitted by the candidates. (ANI)

